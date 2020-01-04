I’m exhausted all the time.
Frustrated.
Tired.
Out of ideas.
Flummoxed.
Trapped.
Hopeful.
Dedicated.
Resentful.
I imagine this is what it’s like to be a single mother. I work full-time and come home to four special needs children: Three cats, and Mom.
Paisan, an insecure jet-black twenty-pounder with poopy problems, age 12, recently diagnosed with diabetes. He gets insulin, along with Miramax and lentils mixed into his low carb food, and lots of personal time and attention.
Crackbaby, an appropriately skinny sixteen-year-old tiger stripe with a thyroid problem (but can’t take those meds), poopy problems (steroids twice a day), who is an actual sexual predator (Prozac works like a charm).
Piglet drools. She is also missing one eye, has a fractured spine and no working pancreas. So now, everyone gets pancreatic enzymes added to their food.
That’s the cats.
Mom has survived two breast cancers, four skin cancers, one car crash involving a red light she “absolutely did not run,” a torn rotator cuff, broken nose and a fall out of bed that led to a lot of blood but not much else. Then she broke her back and if you ask her, that’s when everything started going downhill. The truth is it was going downhill before that.
She’d lose her car in parking lots, or find it but forget how to turn it on. Side view mirrors throughout Nassau County lived in fear of her. It’s entirely possible Mom was the inciting incident that sparked both the invention and mass manufacture of car mirrors that fold in to avoid that/her. There was the light pole that “suddenly” appeared at the foot of her driveway. Scraped up her car (and the one next to it) squeezing her regular-sized car through a motorcycle-sized space.
At home, smoke alarms went off (as they inevitably do when you never clean the cheese from the last frozen pizza off the bottom of the oven), and confused by the noise, she stayed in her room, playing on the computer until a neighbor or two arrived, concerned about the alarm. Sometimes the gas stove didn’t get turned off at all. Or the phone hung up. Or it was hung up upside down. Or, the most frustrating of all for me, cordless phone as a tv remote control, she repeatedly hit “3” knowing she needed to be on three for the cable to work. I am “3” on her speed dial, but even wearing the hearing aids she finally agreed to she couldn’t hear me yelling into the phone: Ma. Ma. That’s the phone. This isn’t the remote. Eventually, frustrated, either I would call her doorman and have him straighten her out, or she’d call me on her cell phone (because now not only is television “broken”, so is the phone) and I would talk her through hanging the cordless phone up properly, finding the actual tv remote, and using it to turn on the television. Giving up cooking (cue: collective sigh of relief from the neighbors), she subsisted on Trader Joe’s frozen prepared foods and food delivery plans I chose.
When her boyfriend died, things got worse. That was the push down the first hill. No longer confident in her ability to remember people’s names (nouns were the first thing to disappear–the silverware drawer now that place you keep the things you eat with), she stopped going to the senior center. Stopped calling friends. She was, with the exception of my Friday visits and Seinfeld (You know, like Raymond, but Jewish) completely isolated.
We–using the royal we makes her feel like she part of the decision–moved her out of her apartment into a lovely, and expensive, assisted living facility. She blossomed. Morning discussions on world affairs. Men. Three delicious meals a day. Cocktail hours. Outings. Parties. Movies. Friends. Exercise. Social hours. Miss Popularity–the Mom I knew and resented through elementary, junior high and high school–was back. In a year, her cognitive decline stopped her from going to those morning news discussions–she couldn’t keep up with what was going on in the world, couldn’t follow the conversations and started to withdraw to her default: I’m not a whole person.
Get off the cross, Ma, we need the wood.
My mother is, by nature, a martyr. But this time it was true. She was becoming less and less of who she had been. Her eyesight had been going for a while, from both wet and dry macular degeneration. Her hearing was going. Her cognition and memory were going. She still enjoyed herself there, just less, and she still had one of her two cats there with her. Paisan had come to me months ago after she’d decided to put him down because of his poopy problems. We had our worst fight, but in the end, I won a ten-year-old twenty-pounder who couldn’t shit without help. If you can call that winning. She kept Noodnick, her ten-year-old fur-covered football with a tiny head, tiny feet and a fear of being held who she felt needed fresh water in the middle of the night, every night. And an escort to the water dish. Not sure who got the better deal there.
Mom says she fell and broke her back. She says the fall is responsible for all the memory loss, the inability to see, hear, remember, figure things out. The truth is all of that was happening before the fall. The truth is she didn’t fall.
At eighty-eight years old, she squatted on the floor pouring dry food into a cat bowl, and rather than get up and walk across the kitchen to put the food away, she scooted backwards on her butt, crashing her octogenarian-osteoporatic spine into the wooden cabinet door, shattering her L1 vertebrae.
It would take a few weeks and many hospital visits before they’d figure out she’d broken her back. Then three weeks in rehab, with a different room or roommate every day for the first week or so. She lost the things that allowed her to remain grounded. With nothing familiar to hang on to, no routine she could recognize, she started to spiral. By the time she was released, she’d given up. Unable to walk to the dining room, she took her meals in her room while watching hours of Little House on the Prairie. Room temperature at best when it finally arrived, none of the meals were appetizing. Even once she was able to walk with help, she was alone after 7:00 pm when the aides left. I’d taken Noodnick when Mom went into the hospital, now, without even a cat for company she was sinking into a deeper and deeper depression. She lost 15% of her body weight.
The “fall” didn’t break her, the recovery did.
I invited her to come live with me, Paisan (who now pooped like a pro), Noodnick, and my (at that time) three. And just like that, two old ladies and five cats became Grey Gardens 11372.
That was a year and a half ago. July 2018.
In the assisted living, after the “fall,” she’d been going to bed at 8:30 pm. This is what I pictured our cohabitation would look like: I would get home at 7:00 pm (Honey, I’m home!) and we’d spend ninety minutes laying side-by-side in bed watching Family Feud and talking until bedtime. 8:30 pm. From 8:30 until 11:00 or midnight, I’d be free to read, watch TV, write, talk on the phone, take a bath.
This is what the actual snapshot looks like: She is frequently still awake at the computer or watching television when I finally go to bed at 11pm or midnight. Don’t imagine for one second that she’s become independent again. Her self-esteem has dropped even further. Her cross is thicker, sturdier. She is, as they say in some twelve-step programs, the piece of shit at the center of the universe. As her actual skin grows thinner with age, so does her emotional skin–she is hurt and brought to tears by the seemingly smallest things. She has gotten so used to having things done for her, when she wants something to drink and I say “You know where the refrigerator is,” she accuses me of yelling at her.
When she first moved in, she could barely walk with the walker. We walked the hall, then outside, first just to the corner. Around the corner. Around the block. To the farmers market and back. To breakfast and back. She’d gotten stronger and worked herself up to a mile and a half, done slowly. Two hours one day at the Zoo.
And just as she worked herself up, she’s winding herself down. Less each day, until going down for the mail (one of two chores–the other being folding laundry) tires her out.
There are two aides. One of whom she remembers she loves—until she doesn’t. Both of whom she likes, until she remembers that they are paid and aren’t “real” friends. And the other, whom she never remembers and alternately describes as: lovely, kind, bossy, too chatty, does all the right thing, too quiet, nothing.
This is my day:
- 6:30 or 7:00 am -Wake up
- Make the cats food: pureed lentils, canned food, pancreatic enzymes, Miralax. Mix & let sit for twenty minutes
- Collect and clean three-four cat food bowls
- Refresh three bowls of water
- Clean three kitty litter pans
- Clean cat poop out of the bathtub
- Sweep up the kitchen and front room
- Put out Mom’s pills
- Set out two tea cups with Splenda and tea. Two Splenda’s and caffeine for me. One Splenda, herbal tea and Miralax for her, because Paisan is not the only one in this house with poopy problems.
- Make and pack up lunch. Chop, tear, slice and dice, load it into Tupperware, add apple, banana, whatever fruit is in the house.
- Check to make sure Mom is alive/awake so she can shower, eat and dress before an aide arrives at 9:00 am.
- Mom showers on her own, my job is helping with her bra.
- 8:00 Mom’s breakfast: Tea (with Miralax), pills, and either apple sauce with fresh fruit on the side (What is this? Holding up a sliced pear, annoyed); Hot Pocket with fresh fruit on the side (What is this? Holding up a slice of apple, annoyed), half of a Trader Joes Breakfast Burrito (That’s too much food! To be fair to the burrito, everything I put in front of her is met with the same “too much food” reaction, with the exception of chocolate, ice cream or cookies, of which there is never too much).
- After setting her up and serving her, I start on my breakfast which I make/eat/wash up before she is halfway through her apple sauce/burrito/hot pocket.
- 8:55 I make it into the shower with five luxurious minutes left to shower, dress, makeup and get out the door by 9:00.
- 9:00 The aide arrives and I give her instructions on leftovers, what to make for lunch or dinner, and so on, which must be done in front of Mom so she doesn’t think we’re “talking about her” or must be repeated to Mom as I explain why we were talking in the kitchen.
- 9:15 Run out the door to catch the E train by 9:20 at the latest.
- 9:30 Relax for twenty-thirty minutes. The New York City MTA subway is my happy place. As is the laundry room.
- 10:00-5:30 Work, which consists of…well, work.
- 5:45 Reverse commute, twenty-three more happy place minutes.
- 7:00 I come home to a mother who has been fed (lunch & dinner) walked as much as she was willing, and played with (500 Rummy, matching games, computer jigsaw puzzles, Suduko, solitaire) whenever she is not watching the judges (Judy, Milan, Divorce Court, Caught in Providence) or napping and she is eagerly waiting for me to: talk to her, watch tv with her, play games with her, generally keep her entertained until she is ready to go to bed at 11pm-ish.
Cats are easier. You clean some shit out of the bathtub. Leave some water and kibble. That’s it. They’re okay.
I never wanted to be a mom. Never planned on having kids. Years ago I trained to be a doula for the dying, a companion for those in the last stages of life, visiting an hour or so a week or a day. That did not prepare me for living with someone who tells me regularly she only has two weeks to live.
- 2/10/19: I give myself no more than two weeks.
- 4/26/19: I don’t give myself more than a month or two.
- 7/15/19: I will guarantee you, guarantee you that within the next two weeks I will not be here. Within two weeks.
- 7/19/19: No more than three or four days. For this one I point out that my birthday is in four days. She’ll try not to die on my birthday she says, but it’s happening, she says.
She points out that she is sleeping later and later each day. I imagine she thinks eventually her waking up time and going to sleep time will meet in the middle and she will just stay asleep forever. It’s true, she’s sleeping later—except when she’s not. Except when she’s up before me, showered, dressed, and lays down and falls asleep again. Or gets up, has breakfast and lays down to sleep until noon. No wonder she stays up later than I do.
She reminds me regularly that when she is gone:
- I will be free.
- I can travel
- I can see my friends
- I will have my bedroom back
- I will be rich. I have stopped trying to explain that what she will be leaving is nice, but it’s not rich by any stretch of the imagination.
When she is gone, I will probably be lost for a while.
I will have empty nest syndrome.
I will be a caretaker with no one to love and care for.
39 thoughts on “All the Single Mommies”
Dear, dear Jodi. I had some idea of what was happening for your mom and hence you, but not to this extent. As I was reading, I was shaking my head . . . I saw a combination of my mom, David’s mom and parenting, all rolled into one package. I was not a single mom per se, but certainly felt like one so much of the time. And now both of our moms are declining in various ways, both too stubborn to accept much help. Your mom may be a martyr (my mom never stops complaining), but you are a Jewish saint. I have huge respect for you and what you are doing. I am a realist and tend to speak the truth to those who can hear it – you will never regret what you are doing. And yes, when your mom dies, you will feel lost, and relieved at the same time. I hope, in your exhaustion, that you are finding some joy and some satisfactions. And when your mom is gone, I hope you can find yourself again and follow your own passions and dream, living YOU. Thanks for sharing your journey – I am sure others are gaining support and strength from you. love, Kim
Thanks Kim. I hope I didn’t come off as terribly complainy – I find a lot of satisfaction in caring for her, and a tenderness of a depth I didn’t know existed. That is part of what I imagine being a parent is as well, so multi-faceted. Thanks for reading and for reaching out. Love to you and yours.
Jodi – NO, you are not complainy at all! My mom is nonstop despite many blessings. Sorry if it came out wrong!
What is this
Seems like your days are long. Caretaking for those you love tends to make your days as such. And when you at times ignore the desire to care for somebody that relies on you, one tends to be overwhelmed with guilt which freaking sucks. I doing so, you lose yourself at times; you forget to care for yourself. With your situation, it seems difficult, but aside from your mother, you need caring as well. You can’t take care of others if you’re not taking care of yourself right? I learned that the hard way. You’re a kind daughter and I would do the same for my mother, but when she’s gone, you’re still going to be here, and you’re going to need a solid foundation to stand on.
I am. I am taking care of myself. Thank you, Randy, for reading and for the reminder.
You are one of the strongest and tenderest people I know Jodi. And you are hilarious — the fact that you can list what your mother recites about the benefits you will accrue reveals so much about your relationship.
And the cats, if they could talk.
Keep singing your song — I didn’t hear anything complainy — plaintive maybe – mostly love.
Thanks, Cassandra. Wait, the cats can’t talk? Those voices are just in my head? Uh oh.
Jodi, Wow! Thank you.
When you know, you know. Thank you, B.
God bless this work
thanks for reading!
Echoing Kim’s opening comment. I am in awe.
Thank you so much for sharing your story:-)
I am a single mother whom also did not want children. I few months before my 36th birthday I found out first by way of my sister and later Ept test that I was for surely pregnant:) I was scared, happy, excited and afraid all at one time.
Now 8 years later … 🙂 I truly did not know
What I was missing:-)
Thanks again for your story from one proud mama to another!:-)
??
I came to read a post about a cat named Crackbaby, I stayed for the wonderful writing. This was a pleasure to read and your warm heart comes through every word.
Thanks for staying and reading on. Crackbaby says hullo!
It looks like, more and more than women all over the world are experiencing an emotional burnout!
I think it’s not just women, but the world in general is experiencing burnout. Too much everything except time and emotional resources.
Family is so complicated. You can’t live with them, and it breaks your heart to live without them.
Also, the other way that phrase goes. You can’t live with them, and you can’t….(kidding, not kidding). You know what they say – if it’s not one thing, it’s your mother!
Hi Jodi, I enjoyed reading this so much! I was a single parent of 2 young kids for almost 9 years before I remarried. I imagine it was similar in many ways to your lovely kitties and mom. My mom is 82 and still takes care of herself but is declining now noticeably and we fear soon she will need help. I only pray that if it comes to her moving in with me, I have the same patient, serving love for her as I pick up from you for your mom. I deeply love my mom, and have a great relationship with her, but I see that could be strained under the same roof. Thank you for sharing, and your humor – I look forward to reading more of your writing. Blessings!
Honestly, Mindy, I was not looking forward to Mom moving in. Neither one of us thought it was a good idea – we’re both pretty independent, but the level of tenderness and intimacy has been amazing. Of course, I sit and cry in the bathroom at work now and then when caregiving meets life for the perfect storm (my dental work, her memory loss, my lack of sleep, her nightmares, general daily work obligations, getting on the wrong train, and so on. Life). I have no doubt I’d have been more prepared if I had had children before this. It’s all a learning curve. Thanks for checking in.
Yes, kids have a way of preparing you for a lot of life’s challenges. I’m not looking forward to my mom becoming one of my “kids” though. But I am looking forward to giving back to her some of the wonderful loving care that she gave me over the years. Lack of sleep makes us “mommies” totally crazy, right?!? Thanks for your heartfelt sharing <3
This is a wonderful and profound post.
I would like to say more but I am not sure I would say it right. A very enjoyable and yet somehow tragic post. The writing is so raw and I really appreciate your willingness to be so vulnerable. It takes guts and talent to do that. Thank you for sharing.
Stephanie – I feel terrible that I’m just seeing your comment now! Please forgive me, some internal glitch with WordPress, I guess. Thank you for reading, and responding.
Wow Jodi,
Really likes this I did.
Love Barney @BarneyUnleashed / @UnleashedBarney
puppies!
Oh, so hard to read. Not because you’re not beautifully honest, but because life is sometimes hard and we can all feel a hair’s breadth from that. Wishing you both peace, respite and a whole lot of love.
I’ll take that. Peace. Respite. And Love. I complain, but in reality, it’s harder for her. She wakes up every day not sure where she is or who I am. How frightening that must be and how trusting she has to be to function in that. Please forgive my delayed response – I wasn’t getting my alerts. Thank you for your good wishes, and for reading.
She’s beautiful. I’m sorry that you are struggling. ??
Thank you for your thoughts. Some days are better than others, like with the rest of life, eh? In the big scheme of things, I have nothing to complain about, but still. So, so tired. 😉 (apologies for the delayed response, I wasn’t getting alerts!) Thanks for reading.
Wow thank you, Im also about to become a single parent but with mom by my side in ayre ill cope.
I’m so sorry taking so long to reply. I wasn’t getting the alerts to comments. I hope that things have been going well. Parenting is an amazingly hard job. You’re lucky to have your Mom on your side.
A talented writer. I identified with this as I, too, am a caregiver and writer. It will be a joy to follow this.
I’m so sorry for not responding. Some internal glitch was not alerting me to comments. Thank you for reading. I guess we’re in the same boat!
Jodi, shared your new, newsletter 3 times so far with Mom’s of Moms… thank you
Oh my goodness, thank you for doing that sweetness. appreciate it.